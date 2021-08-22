KENORA – The OPP are reporting that one lane of traffic is now open.

On August 22, 2021, at approximately 6:30 am CDT, members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 71 near Rushing River.

Highway 71 is currently closed in both directions at Rushing River Provincial Park. The investigation is continuing and the injuries are unknown at this time.

We will update this as information comes in.