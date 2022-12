NIPIGON – ROADS UPDATE – Highway 17 is closed again. Weather conditions have as of 4:30am caused the OPP to close the highway.

Updated: Weather conditions on #HWY11 Both Directions between HWY 17-NIPIGON and CLAVET TWP W BDY. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys https://t.co/6r8hIjHGis — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) December 24, 2022