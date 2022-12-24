THUNDER BAY – Weather – The Blizzard Warning for Thunder Bay has ended.

Thunder Bay

Periods of light snow and local blowing snow will be ending this afternoon then cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Two centimetres of snow is posible.

Winds will be northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70.

High minus 12. Wind chill near minus 27.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60.

Low minus 16. Wind chill near minus 27.

Fort Frances

It is -20 in the Fort this morning. A mix of sun and cloud for Christmas Eve. Local blowing snow this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 15. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 26 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Wind will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light before morning.

Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 28 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -21 in the ‘Den. Mainly cloudy skies along with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. There will be local blowing snow this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High minus 17. Wind chill near minus 33. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 28 this evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Sachigo Lake

It is -28 in Sachigo to start Christmas Eve. Periods of snow and local blowing snow with two centimetres likely. Winds will be northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 21.

Wind chill minus 39 this morning and minus 34 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight the forecast is for periods of snow and local blowing snow ending overnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Two centimetres are expected. Winds will be northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Temperature steady near minus 21. Wind chill near minus 34. Risk of frostbite.