Thunder Bay – Weather – A far different weather picture across the region this morning. Ontario’s cold spot at 7:30 am EDT is Fort Frances where it is 5 degrees.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

High levels of air pollution have developed due to smoke from forest fires.

Smoke plumes from forest fires over southwestern portions of Quetico are resulting in locally poor air quality. Smoke will continue to impact the area intermittently through Monday. As the winds shift direction to southerly today, the specific communities that are impacted may change.

All other weather alerts or warnings have expired.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 8 this morning. We are calling for mainly clear skies today with a high of 23. The Humidex will make that feel more like 26. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will start with clear skies, and then clouds will roll in this evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 10 in Sioux Lookout this morning headed to a high for Sunday of 24. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming south at 20 km/h late this afternoon.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Winds will becoming south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Low overnight of 15.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is 11 headed to a high of 18 in Sachigo Lake for Sunday. Skies will be mainly cloudy. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Clearing skies by late this afternoon. Winds northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 before becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming west 30 gusting to 50 this morning. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will start with a few clouds. There will be increasing cloudiness late this evening followed by rain. Low overnight of 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 11 this morning in Dryden headed to a Sunday high of 24. Skies will be mainly sunny. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will become south 20 km/h this afternoon. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight skies will become cloudy this evening with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Winds will become south 30 km/h gusting to 50 after midnight. Low overnight of 15.