Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating a missing male, Nicholas LINKLATER.

Nicholas was last seen on Friday, August 20 at about 2:00 pm in the area of Arthur Street West.

Nicholas is an Indigenous male.

He is about 5’8” tall, and weight 180 pounds with a thin build. He has short brown hair with , and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black jeans, black boots and black running shoes.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8366, online at www.p3tips.com.