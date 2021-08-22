Everyone has a dream they would like to turn into reality through their entrepreneurial pursuits. You can achieve anything if you stay focused and are true to your passions through sheer hard work and dedication. Mr. Effy Hematian, CEO of Effy Jewelry, is one such individual who came to America with a suitcase and a dream. He is the perfect example of what persistence and focus can achieve for an entrepreneur.

Effy Jewelry is a family-owned business that Mr. Effy Hematian runs with the help of his sons. They are a made-in-America company that designs and manufactures high-end fine jewelry. Effy Jewelry has retail locations on over 100 cruise ships and in ports of call in the Caribbean and Alaska. The company stands out because of the detailed work of its artisans, boasting a range of classic and heirloom styles that are unique and one-of-a-kind pieces.

Effy Jewelry takes pride that the executive team comprises mainly women, most of whom are mothers. Gender diversity allowed the business to leverage more talent, provide new perspectives, and increase productivity. The company is most famously known as the King of Color for using colored gemstones in unique designs. At the initiation of the company, most jewelry brands centered on diamonds. Mr. Effy went in a direction that inspired his vision to create something colorful and creative. He loved colors and wanted to bring color to women’s wardrobes through his jewelry designs. His vision is something that everyone in the gemstone industry has later tried to replicate, expanding from diamonds.

We recommend everyone to check out Effy Jewelry for its products and innovative designs. Mr. Effy Hematian has made customer satisfaction the top priority and hopes to continue to scale and introduce new concepts in jewelry designing.