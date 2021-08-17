Toronto, ON – Erin O’Toole, Leader of the Conservative Party has announced a promised month-long GST holiday to provide pocketbook relief to Canadian families and support local retailers.

“It’s getting harder and harder to afford the basics – food for the family, gas for the car, clothes for the kids,” says O’Toole. “And it will only get harder this fall. As Canadians look forward to getting to spend more time with their families, they also know that the holiday season is an expensive time of year.”

With Canada’s Recovery Plan, Canada’s Conservatives will implement a month-long GST holiday this December. All purchases at retail stores will be tax-free for a month. This will put $1.5 billion back in Canadians’ pockets and will drive increased demand for products sold in store.

Canadians will not need to fill out any onerous applications to qualify for this tax holiday. They will receive the five per cent discount directly on their bill at the checkout when they make their purchase.

“It’s time to give families a break – while helping our small retailers get back on their feet,” said O’Toole. “The GST holiday is part of our detailed plan to lower prices and help families.”