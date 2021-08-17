Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in identifying possible witnesses in connection with the ongoing investigation into the sudden death of Thomas KWASNY.

KWASNY was originally reported as a missing person in May 2021. In June members of the Thunder Bay Police Service were dispatched to the zero-to-100 block of Simpsons Street near the Kaministiquia River Heritage Park after a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body in the water.

The deceased male was later identified as the 33-year-old Thomas KWASNY.

Police Request Help from Public 1 of 4

Police have since learned of three unidentified witnesses who may be able to assist in furthering this investigation. Four still images showing these potential witnesses near the Kaministiquia River Heritage Park in the afternoon hours of May 15, 2021, are now being distributed to the public and media.

If you are one of these three potential witnesses, or have information about their identity, please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.