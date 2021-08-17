The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has found no reasonable grounds to believe that an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer committed a criminal offence for firing an Anti-riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) at a 15-year-old youth in Kenora last April.

On April 19, 2021, OPP were called to a robbery at a restaurant involving the youth. The officer believed the youth had bear spray, which he had used to attack restaurant employees and steal money.

Director Martino said he was satisfied that the officers had grounds to arrest the youth for theft and robbery. He further concluded that the officer acted reasonably for attempting to neutralize the youth from a distance with the use of his ARWEN when the youth continued to advance towards the officer. The file has been closed.

Full Director’s Report (with Incident Narrative, Evidence, and Analysis & Director’s Decision): https://www.siu.on.ca/no-charges-after-arwen-discharge-at-youth-suspected-in-kenora-robbery-en6986

