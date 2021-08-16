OTTAWA – POLITICS – “We encourage political parties, candidates and anyone else who is considering making calls to carefully review the Voter Contact Registry requirements to avoid negative consequences. We will be closely monitoring individuals and organizations subject to these requirements aimed at protecting Canadians,” states Ian Scott, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC.

The CRTC today announced that the Voter Contact Registry is now accepting registrations for the 2021 federal election. The CRTC will accept registrations up until 48 hours after the federal election of September 20, 2021.

The Voter Contact Registry helps protect Canadians from rogue and misleading telephone calls during federal elections, and to ensure that those who contact voters during an election do so transparently.

As part of the legal requirements for the Voter Contact Registry, anyone (including candidates and political parties, corporations, trade associations and other persons or groups) using the services of a calling service provider to call voters during the election must register with the CRTC within 48 hours of making the first call. The calling service provider is also obligated to register with the CRTC during all federal election campaigns within 48 hours of making the first call.

In addition, anyone using their own internal services to make calls to voters using an automatic dialing and announcing device (often referred to as robocalls) will have to register with the CRTC within 48 hours of making the first call. Third-party corporations or groups using internal services to make live calls or using a dialing device, also must register with the CRTC within 48 hours of making the first call.

Registrations to the Voter Contact Registry must be submitted to the CRTC.

Quick facts