Ottawa-Gatineau – The House of Commons and Senate passed legislation toward the creation of a three-digit number, 988 as a National Mental Health and suicide prevention number.

Now, the CRTC is inviting all interested persons to comment on whether there is a need for a three-digit number, such as the 9-8-8 three digit code in the United States, for a national mental health crisis and suicide prevention service. The CRTC is examining the advantages, challenges and costs associated with the deployment of this three-digit number.

Among other considerations, and consistent with its role, the CRTC is seeking information on the following questions:

Should the CRTC establish a national three-digit number for mental health crisis and suicide prevention services?

How much time would it take to implement a national three-digit number?

Should a three-digit number be deployed across Canada at the same time or phased in?

Should the caller’s location information be captured automatically when dialing the three-digit number?

Should Canadians be able to send text messages directly to the three-digit number?

The CRTC is welcoming comments until September 1, 2021. Canadians can participate by:

filling out the online form;

writing to the Secretary General, CRTC, Ottawa, Ontario K1A ON2; or

sending a fax to (819) 994-0218.

“With physical distancing measures in place, the pandemic’s impact on mental health is even more apparent throughout the country. Suicide-related calls, texts and chats have increased across Canada. We are asking Canadians and other interested parties for information to better understand the advantages and challenges associated with implementing a three-digit number for mental health crisis and suicide prevention services, and how any challenges can be overcome,” says Ian Scott, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC.

