RAINY RIVER – NEWS – Rainy River First Nations (RRFN) will be holding a Community Ceremony tomorrow at the Rainy River First Nations Residential School Monument on Highway 11, commemorating the 150+ youth that went through this system from the community.

The event, named ‘Remembering the Children’, will be hosted by the Indian Residential School Survivors (IRS) Working Group. “We stand in solidarity with the communities and families of the 215 children found buried at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia” says Marcel Medicine-Horton, Director of Education for RRFN and spokesperson for the IRS Working Group.

“When will it end? When can our families heal, rest or be able to forge ahead? When can our hearts fill with joy again rather than always being drained, empty and full of despair?” These were strong words spoken by Chief McGinnis. He continued by saying “we feel this horrific discovery is, unfortunately, only the first of many. Many First Nations, including Rainy River First Nations’ survivors and families will be demanding to finally be heard.”

Chief McGinnis added that “in our area, the history of St. Margaret’s Indian Residential School had its share of controversy which was often ignored by Crown governments, the Church, the RCMP and other authorities. While tomorrow is about the 215 children in Kamloops, we will be issuing an action plan on Monday to join with others for what I am sure will be a nationwide First Nation response to investigate and bring justice for this horrific cultural genocide.”

As a result of this tragedy, RRFN is putting the government on notice that these injustices need to be addressed, not just in Rainy River First Nation, but all across Canada. At every First Nations table starting at Grand Treaty #3 and AFN, Rainy River First Nations will work with other Chiefs to bring these demands forward to the government and push them to accomplish these. The demands to the Government of Canada are: