Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested and charged two southern Ontario youths with drug-trafficking related offences following a welfare check at a home on the city’s north side on June 1, 2021.

Officers with the Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit attended a residential address in the 300 block of Windsor Street at about 10:20 am on that date. Officers intended to check the welfare of a resident there following ongoing concerns for their wellbeing.

When police arrived they were allowed to entered the home. Inside officers located two male youths who, upon further investigation, were found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, and a quantity of suspected fentanyl.

The two suspects attempted to provide police with false names, however, further investigation later revealed their true identities.

Continued investigation also revealed the youths were in violation of court ordered that required them to stay at specific residences in southern Ontario. They were also unwanted in the Thunder Bay home.

The youths were transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A 17-year-old Toronto male is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Being Unlawfully in Dwelling House

• Failure to Comply With Release Order

• Failure to Comply With Undertaking

A 17-year-old Brampton, Ont., male is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Being Unlawfully in Dwelling House

• Failure to Comply With Release Order

• Fail to Comply With Sentence

Both appeared in bail court on Wednesday, June 2 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.