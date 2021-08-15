OTTAWA – POLITICS – The official start of Election 2021 will mark the start of a political battle.

Likely for the first few days of the campaign, the opposition will seek to tag the Prime Minister and the Liberals as being wrong to call an election during the pandemic.

The tone may have been set by a Conservative party attack piece released on Friday on Youtube.

The campaign will likely move quickly to issues.

The Liberals are according to most public opinion polls within reach of a majority government.