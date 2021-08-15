Thunder Bay – ELECTION 2021 – The federal Conservatives are taking some political heat for an online ad posted on Youtube.

“The only reason for an election is because Trudeau wants a majority,” reads the tagline of the 37-second ad released to Youtube on Friday.

The video shows Prime Minister’s head shopped over the face of Veruca Salt, who is a a character from the 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”.

In the clip, Salt throws a fit for not getting what she wants. The ad which has generated criticism from some Conservative MPs as either “dumb” or not likely to help has also gained widespread Twitter engagement.

BREAKING: Conservative scientists invent campaign ad too embarrassing for even boomers to share https://t.co/V1phl2TmFv — The Beaverton (@TheBeaverton) August 13, 2021

Do negative ads work?

The real measure of success to the war rooms in the political campaigns is if the message gets out.

Many people say that they don’t like negative ads, but the usual process inside campaigns is that those ads do work.

If this is a sign of what is to come, Canadians may be in for a long election campaign.