Event featured 22 teams playing in a shot-gun four person scramble tournament and a $1,000,000 Hole-in-one contest

Sioux Lookout, ON – The event was the first big event fundraiser for the Sioux Lookout Bombers Junior A Hockey team. “We wanted to run a golf tournament because we wanted to take advantage of our amazing golf course at the Sioux Lookout Golf and Curling Club. In addition, there are so many golfers who are also hockey fans in Sioux Lookout so putting the two together seemed like a no brainer.” said Austen Hoey, Director of Hockey Operations and lead tournament organizer.



The $1,000,000 Hole-in-One contest, sponsored by Slate Falls Air, was one of the highlights of the day. Sioux Lookout resident, Luc Beaulne, had the closest shot to the hole on Hole #13 and won the opportunity to shoot for the million dollar prize. After tournament play was completed, in front of more than a 100 golfers, volunteers and spectators, Beaulne made one attempt from a predetermined distance from the ninth hole of the course. His ball whistled straight toward the target but ultimately fell mere yards short of the hole.



The tournament winners were:

• First Place Overall: Matt Monkman, Ryan Dasno, Andy Brunton, Whitney Van Horne

• Second Place Overall: Titus Morris, Ryan Raspado, Ronan Raspado, Gene Duncan

• Third Place Overall: Bill Melander, Gerson Agustine, Don Ferrara, Lui Zapitelli



The event is estimated to have raised around $25,000. Tournament organizers are thankful for the teams that competed and all of the sponsors including the title sponsor, Morgan Fuels. As with any community event, it would not have been possible without the support of numerous volunteers as well.



The Bombers were also excited to have TSN hockey analyst and former NHL executive, Craig Button counted among the 88 golfers. Button interacted with team personel and fellow golfers throughout the day and offered some words of encouragement to the team and urged the community of Sioux Lookout to support the young franchise during the provided steak dinner at the clubhouse.



On the heels of this successful event, the team is already looking forward to the 2022 edition of the Bombers Golf Classic. Hoey concluded, “I’d like to say that we are super excited to hold the event next year, and to make it even better than this year. Thank you to the community of Sioux Lookout, and Go Bombers Go!”

About the Bombers

The Sioux Lookout Bombers is a Jr A Hockey team based out of the Memorial Arena “The Hangar” in Sioux Lookout, Ontario. The Bombers will begin playing in the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) in September of 2022. Bombers refers to the water bombers operated by the province of Ontario and their crews who have kept Sioux Lookout and our area safe from forest fires. The team colours are green, gold and red.