Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Heat warnings are out for much of the region this morning. The heat will be around through to Tuesday according to the weather service.
Heat Warnings are in effect for:
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell
- Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
- Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Marten Falls
- Webequie
- Pickle Lake – Cat Lake
- Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
Maximum temperatures: 28 to 33 degrees Celsius
Minimum temperatures: 18 to 21 degrees Celsius
Thunder Bay Weather
It is 10 to start the day under mainly sunny skies. We are headed to a high of 29 with the Humidex value set to soar to 35. The UV Index will be 8 or very high. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon.
Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h before becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 16.
Sioux Lookout Weather – Heat Warning in Effect
In is 16 in Sioux Lookout this morning headed to a high of 31. The Humidex will make that feel more like 38.
Winds will become southwest 20 km/h this morning. The UV index 7 or high.
Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h. Low overnight of 20.
Sachigo Lake Weather
It will be warm in Sachigo Lake today, but not heat warning warm. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h. High of 28 with the Humidex at 34. The UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight, will start with mainly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Skies will be clearing late this evening. Low overnight of 15.
Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather
Dryden is under a heat warning. Mainly sunny skies are forecast. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High of 32 with the Humidex at 38. The UV index 7 or high.
Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with winds southwest 20 km/h. Low 20.