Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Heat warnings are out for much of the region this morning. The heat will be around through to Tuesday according to the weather service.

Heat Warnings are in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Marten Falls

Webequie

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Maximum temperatures: 28 to 33 degrees Celsius

Minimum temperatures: 18 to 21 degrees Celsius

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 10 to start the day under mainly sunny skies. We are headed to a high of 29 with the Humidex value set to soar to 35. The UV Index will be 8 or very high. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h before becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 16.

Sioux Lookout Weather – Heat Warning in Effect

In is 16 in Sioux Lookout this morning headed to a high of 31. The Humidex will make that feel more like 38.

Winds will become southwest 20 km/h this morning. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h. Low overnight of 20.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It will be warm in Sachigo Lake today, but not heat warning warm. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h. High of 28 with the Humidex at 34. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight, will start with mainly cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Skies will be clearing late this evening. Low overnight of 15.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

Dryden is under a heat warning. Mainly sunny skies are forecast. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High of 32 with the Humidex at 38. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with winds southwest 20 km/h. Low 20.