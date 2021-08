Election Call Imminent

OTTAWA – POLITICS – The backrooms are ready, the campaigns are set to go.

Tomorrow morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive at Rideau Hall for a meeting with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.

Mr. Trudeau will be accompanied by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability after meeting with the Governor General.