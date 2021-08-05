In an era of the new normal, audiences have warm-heartedly welcomed the arrival of the digital space. It has not been much time that the artists had to wait in a long queue for an audition. With the digital change, not just the audition process has become easy, but there has been a common platform for artists and performers to showcase their skills. That common ground is social media which has given many people much-needed recognition and have made them notable internet personalities. Executing this strategy, the newly launched Planet Marathi OTT aims to create content by finding some of the best regional content creators.

The regional OTT platform established by Akshay Badrakapur has been in the news ever since it was launched. While the online streaming platform has got an extraordinary lineup of short films, web series and feature films, this unique idea of giving the Marathi content creators was coined by Jayanti Waghdhare.

She is the AVP – Social Media at Planet Marathi OTT. Jayanti’s name is synonymous with media and entertainment, and the lady has earlier worked as a senior journalist and an anchor at Zee 24 Taas. By collaborating with Marathi influencers, it seems that the streaming platform wants to garner the attention of Gen-Z and also allow the influencers to be a part of the web shows. Unlike other online streaming giants, Planet Marathi OTT is yet to set its footprints in the digital domain. However, this one-of-a-kind platform is a bonanza for all cinema lovers.

When asked about bringing regional content creators on board, Jayanti Waghdhare, said, “We are not restricting the platform only to web series, short films and feature films. Instead, Planet Marathi OTT tends to give the leading influencers a platform to showcase their prowess and even bridge the gap between the celebrities and the audience.” It is believed that Waghdhare is excited to bring originals and vines with the regional influencers to build the right momentum among the audience.

After a successful run as a senior journalist, Jayanti Wagdhare seems to go a step further in her work profile. She has previously interviewed celebrated names from the Indian film industry like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranveer Singh, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and many other reputed personalities.

Interestingly, Jayanti has interviewed a majority of celebrities from the Marathi film fraternity. Well, the novel concept of bringing the regional content creators into the digital space sounds interesting and we are looking forward to how Planet Marathi OTT builds its goodwill in the ever-changing digital ecosystem.