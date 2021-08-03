The Terry Fox Foundation has announced a special one-hour national broadcast entitled Terry Fox: The Power of One sharing diverse stories of hope, courage, and resilience as told by iconic Canadians. Proceeds raised during the broadcast will fund innovative cancer research, including a bold new project called the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network.

“Terry inspired people from all over the country to come together with his Marathon of Hope in 1980. Our family is honoured to share his incredible story in this nationwide broadcast to once again bring everyone together in support of cancer research,” states Fred Fox, Terry’s older brother.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to share Terry’s story in an exciting way that will encourage Canadians across the country to once again come together and cheer for Terry, honour his legacy, and support his dream to cure cancer. With one in two Canadians expected to battle cancer in their lifetime, the need for research has never been more urgent,” says Michael Mazza, Executive Director, The Terry Fox Foundation.

Program Details

What: Terry Fox: The Power of One is a national broadcast to raise funds for innovative cancer research, including a new project called the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network – a collaboration of Canada’s best cancer researchers.

Canadian celebrities are coming together to share stories inspired by Terry Fox’s legacy and his Marathon of Hope.

There will be several musical performances from beloved Canadian artists.

Landmarks across the country will shine blue and red on August 9th to show support for the broadcast benefit Terry Fox: The Power of One. The following Canadian locations will be lit up blue and red on August 9, 2021: CN Tower, Niagara Falls, BC Place, Sails of Light, Vancouver Convention Centre, Calgary Tower, Lafarge Lake, plus City Hall and Terry Fox Mile Zero Memorial in St John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador

The Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network aims to create a pan-Canadian network of Canadian cancer centres allowing for collaboration and the sharing of research, technology and data.

Where: Program will broadcast nationwide on CBC TV, CBC Gem and CBC.ca/TerryFox. Viewers can donate by texting the word “Terry” to 45678, calling 1-877-363-2467, or visiting terryfox.org/donate.

When: Monday, August 9, 2021 at 8 pm across the country (8:30 NT)

Who: The one-hour special will feature appearances from the following iconic Canadians:

Michael “Pinball” Clemons

Sidney Crosby

Mike and Patrick Downie

Perdita Felicien

Rick Hansen

Marie-Mai

Tyler McGregor

Rick Mercer

Catherine O’Hara

Lloyd Robertson

Katarina Roxon

Darryl Sittler

Isadore Sharp

Tyler Shaw

Josh Trager

Jay Triano

Hayley Wickenheiser

The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, P.C., M.P. Prime Minister of Canada

Special musical performances by beloved Canadian artists: