Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is a morning with lots of weather alerts out across the region.

There are air quality alerts across most of Western Ontario, and there is a return to the sweltering hot conditions with Heat Advisories for a number of areas as well.

Environment Canada says that the heat event will begin today and continue through Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures during the day will be from 29 to 31 degrees Celsius, with humidex values in the mid thirties.

Minimum temperatures at night will be between 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday after the passage of a cold front.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 15 this morning in Thunder Bay headed to a high of 28. While we are not under a Heat Advisory or Warning, the Humidex will make today’s heat feel like 33. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.

Widespread smoke has an air quality advisory in effect. The UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Widespread smoke will continue. Low overnight will be 14.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Sioux Lookout is under both a heat warning and an air quality alert. The Weather Service is calling for mainly sunny skies with widespread smoke.

Winds will becoming southwest at 20 km/h this afternoon. High for the day will be 29 with the Humidex at 33. The UV index is 7 or high.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Widespread smoke will continue. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 18.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is 11 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Sunny skies are in the forecast for the day. Winds will becoming southwest at 20 km/h this morning. High for Tuesday is 26 with the Humidex at 30. The UV index is 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies this evening then partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight. Local smoke late this evening and overnight will impact air quality. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h. Low overnight of 18.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

There is a double whammy for Dryden and region for Tuesday, both a Heat Warning and an Air Quality Advisory are in effect. Sunny skies are in the forecast with widespread smoke.

Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High for Tuesday will be 30 with the Humidex making it feel like 34. The UV index is 7 or high.

Tonight, we are calling for partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Skies will become clear overnight.

Widespread smoke will shift to becoming local smoke overnight. Winds will be southwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 18.