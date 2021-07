TORONTO – COVID-19 Update – It has been over three weeks since the number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario have topped 200 cases.

Today the province is reporting 218 new COVID-19 cases.

As well there were three deaths from the virus.

Ontario did 19,400 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

The greatest number of cases was 38 new cases in Toronto, 38 new cases in Peel Region, 25 in Hamilton, 19 in the Region of Waterloo and 13 in Grey Bruce.