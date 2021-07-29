Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service request public assistance in helping to locate a missing person; Natosha Charlie-Stillaway, a 25-year-old female.

Natosha Charlie-Stillaway was last seen in the area of George Street on the evening of July 28, 2021 and reported to Thunder Bay Police Service as missing on July 29, 2021.

Natosha Charlie-Stillaway is an Indigenous female.

She is 5’2′ tall with a slim build, brown eyes and short straight brown hair.

Natosha Charlie-Stillaway was last seen wearing black pants, a black toque and black shoes.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.