Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are air quality alerts in effect across Western Ontario. High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will continue, resulting in poor air quality. Low visibilities can also be expected.

Air quality is expected to improve into Thursday morning in the wake of a cold front.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Mainly cloudy skies for Thursday with smoke causing hazy conditions. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for the day of 25 with the Humidex value at 27. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Skies will be clearing in the evening. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h before becoming light in the evening. Low overnight of 10.

Sioux Lookout Weather

A mix of sun and cloud for Thursday. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light in the afternoon. High for the day of 22. The UV index 8 or very high.

Clear skies for Thursday night. Becoming partly cloudy before morning. Low overnight of 12.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

‘

A mix of sun and cloud to start Thursday with skies clearing late in the afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light near noon. Winds will pick up becoming north 30 gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High of 18 for the day with the UV index 6 or high.

Clear skies overnight with the wind blowing from the north at 30 km/h before becoming light early in the evening. Low 7.

Red Lake Weather Outlook

Sunny skies with local smoke are in store for Red Lake for Thursday. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High of 21. The UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday night will start with clear skies. There will be increasing cloudiness near midnight. Local smoke will continue. Low 12.