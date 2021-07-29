KENORA – POLITICS – Eric Melillo, MP for Kenora, released the following statement in response to new funding committed to the Mercury Care Home in Grassy Narrows First Nation:

“After years of calling for action, I’m encouraged to see that $68.9 million in federal funding has been committed to the Mercury Care Home in Grassy Narrows First Nation. This is a direct result of ongoing advocacy work done by the community and Indigenous leaders.

“It’s unacceptable that victims of mercury poisoning in Grassy Narrows have waited decades for accessible and stable care. Since I was elected in 2019, I have been advocating for this treatment centre, starting with using my first speaking opportunity in the House of Commons to call on the Liberal government to take urgent action.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Randy Fobister, as well as former Chief Rudy Turtle, for their work in securing this long-awaited funding. This will make a huge difference in the lives of community members who have suffered far too long without adequate support.

“Our work does not end here. Across Northwestern Ontario, many First Nations communities have been underserved by the Trudeau Liberals. I will continue to work alongside First Nations leaders to advocate for the issues that matter to the region.”