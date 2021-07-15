Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – At the time of this update there are 94 active fires in the region. Thirty-two fires are not under control, seven fires are being held, 25 fires are under control and 30 fires are being observed. Hard work from Initial Attack FireRangers saw a total of 11 fires called out today.

There were 13 new fires reported today, and likely more on the way. There is also some added help coming to the region as fire fighters from Nova Scotia are on the way to Thunder Bay as well as Winnipeg.

The fire hazard is extreme right now in parts of the region. There is no open burning.

Northwest Region

Thirteen new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of July 15, with more reports yet to be investigated. Nipigon 47 is located near Prairie Lake, approximately 46 kilometres north/northeast of Longlac. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control Red Lake 113 is located near Stone Lake, approximately 16 kilometres south of Red Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Kenora 97 is located near Walleye Lake, approximately 29 kilometres northeast of Minaki. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 114 is located in a remote area near Malaher Lake, approximately 130 kilometres northwest of Red Lake. The 232 hectare fire is being observed. Kenora 98 is located near Atikwa Lake, approximately 34 kilometres east of Sioux Narrows. The 0.1 hectare fire is being held. Red Lake 115 is located near the south shore of Stormer Lake, approximately 53 kilometres north/northwest of Red Lake. The 2.0 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 116 is located near the north shore of Coli Lake, approximately 35 kilometres north of Red Lake, The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 117 is located west of Lee Lake, approximately 28 kilometres west of Red Lake. The 0.3 hectare fire is not under control. Kenora 99 is located south of Maynard Lake, approximately 18 kilometres northwest of Grassy Narrows First Nation. The 3.0 hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 56 is located in a remote area east of Pipestone River Provincial Park, approximately 92 kilometres north of Pickle Lake. The 0.2 hectare fire is not under control. Kenora 100 is located north of Separation Lake, approximately 40 kilometres north/northeast of Minaki. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 57 is located approximately seven kilometres south of Cat Lake First Nation. The 0.3 hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 48 is located near Big Canoe Lake, south of the Albany River, approximately 36 kilometres southwest of Marten Falls First Nation.

AFFES is currently responding to many fires on the landscape. Stay informed of the location, size, status of all active wildland fires in the province on the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

The wildland fire hazard is extreme to high throughout the entire northwest region.

AFFES officials have received reports of residents using fireworks – an activity that is strongly discouraged while these hazardous burning conditions persist. Remember, you are responsible for extinguishing both fireworks and their residue. If a wildland fire results from the use of fireworks you can be held responsible for the cost of extinguishing that fire.

Fires of Note

Kenora 51 Fire is not under control at 84,545 hectares. Crews are maintaining sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire Fire has been active over the past several days producing smoke at the local level Crews are establishing hoselines on sections of the fire 19 crews and 12 helicopters are assigned to this fire. An Incident Management Team is established on the fire.

Red Lake 65 Not under control at 12352 hectares Located approximately 10 kilometres west of Poplar Hill First Nation Crews are maintaining sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire. Aerial ignition was used to bring to the fire to natural boundaries along Stout Lake. Continuous air attack on the southern and eastern edges of the fire

Red Lake 51 Being observed and remapped to 45776 hectares Located 26 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation Crews are setting up sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire. Fire behaviour was low today but will increase as the forest dries out over the next few days. The Ministry of the Solicitor General is in the process of conducting an evacuation of the community.

Red Lake 68 Not under control at 21356 hectares Located southeast of Pringle Lake, approximately 55 kilometres northeast of Red Lake. 3 Crews are assigned to this fire. Crews are establishing hoselines on the west side of the fire

Red Lake 77 Not under control and has been remapped to 17120 hectares Approximately 36 kilometres west of Red Lake Crews are setting up sprinklers to protect communities and critical infrastructure Heavy equipment has been assigned to this fire



Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Kenora District – Werner Lake Road

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Kenora 51 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Kenora District Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel and use of the Werner Lake Road from the Manitoba Border eastward to the end of the road.

All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified road, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-468-2501.

To view a map of the implementation order area at ontario.ca/forestfire, click here.

Restricted Fire Zone in effect

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here.

For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone see the attached map, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire or find the map here.