Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE Update – Help is on the way for firefighters across the region.

Nova Scotia has answered the call to help fight wildfires in Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia.

Twenty-three Department of Lands and Forestry wildland firefighters and one agency representative will fight alongside other crews to gain control of forest fires that are currently burning out of control.

The Nova Scotia firefighters will leave Halifax on Friday, July 16, and join other Atlantic Canadian firefighters to form two 17-person crews. One is headed to Thunder Bay, and the other to Winnipeg.

Nova Scotia also sent one fire investigator to British Columbia last week.

Nova Scotia is a member of the Canadian Mutual Aid Resource Sharing Agreement, which ensures all provinces and territories will receive help if forest fires become too large to handle. The affected province covers the costs of the jurisdictions that are sending help.