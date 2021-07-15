Police Arrest Five Southern Ontario Suspects in Drug Raid

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police arrested six people, including three youths from Southern Ontario. Police also seized Fentanyl and cocaine following the search of a south-side home Wednesday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Emergency Task Unit, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 300 block of Syndicate Avenue North just after 6:15 pm on Wednesday, July 14.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity.

When police entered the home a male was observed jumping out of a window and fleeing the area. Intelligence Unit and K-9 Unit officers caught up to the accused a short distance away and completed an arrest.

Two other males were located inside a bathroom within the residence, one male was attempting to flee when officers arrived. Both were arrested.

An investigation revealed the accused were attempting to hide or destroy evidence when police arrived.

In total, six accused were arrested and transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of currency believed to exceed $10,000 and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated potential street value of the drugs seized totals nearly $50,000 CAD.

Evan GARDINER, 20, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

A 30-year-old Thunder Bay woman is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine

• Probation Order: Non-Compliance

Kaivon De’Andre Mayers MCKENZIE, 21, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Failure to Comply With Release Order

• Probation Order: Non-Compliance

A 15-year-old St. Catherines male is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

A 17-year-old St. Catherines male is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

A 17-year-old Brampton, Ont., male is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

The Thunder Bay woman was released with conditions and a future appearance date.

The other accused individuals appeared in bail court on Thursday, July 15 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

The identify of the female accused is being withheld pending the charges against her being formally sworn in before the courts. The names of the youth accused are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

None of the charges have been proven in court.