Thunder Bay – NEWS – There are three stages to our roads in Thunder Bay, first step is when people complain that the poor conditions of our roads is disgusting. The next step is once those roadways are being repaired. The third stage is people complaining about having to detour, or wait for roads to be fixed.
With that likely not in mind, the City is providing an update on the latest road repairs, and planned closures.
The city is spending $32 million in 2021 on road and sidewalk rehabilitation, residential paving, sanitary and storm sewers, water-main repair/replacement, bridge and culvert work, and streetlight renewal.
The 2021 road work season is under way. Road work can result in road closures, detours and delays for drivers. All local motorists, cyclists and pedestrian are reminded to be alert, watch for workers and drive with extra care in construction zones.
Road Work Ahead:
The following areas are scheduled for or are currently undergoing road and other major infrastructure work that is expected to affect traffic from July into August:
Sewer and watermain work
- Sanitary sewer, storm sewer and watermain work is scheduled for Crawford Avenue south of the CPR tracks; a minimum amount of local access will be permitted within this area.
- Watermain and road work is scheduled for Huron Street from Toledo Street to Shuniah Street; only local traffic access will be permitted.
- Leland Street between Arthur Street and Walsh Street will be closed to through traffic until September for watermain work – local traffic only.
- River Street from Algoma Street North to Cumberland Street North will be restricted to local traffic only for road and watermain work; the project will be complete by early September.
- Hill Street between Inchiquin Street and Oliver Road will be completely closed to traffic for sewer, watermain and road work until late October; minimum local access only.
- Hewitson Street between Roland Street and Carrick Street will be subject to traffic disruptions for the installation of a new watermain; please obey traffic directions, signage and flaggers.
- Storm sewer construction is scheduled for Hardisty Street (various locations) from George Street to Pacific Avenue; watch for construction signs & possible local detours.
- Storm sewer & watermain construction is scheduled for Inglewood Crescent.
Road, street lighting, bridge and sidewalk improvements
- The Edward Street bridge at the Neebing River will be under construction from May to October. Edward Street is currently closed to through traffic; a detour route is posted. Other restrictions to local street access in the area will be in effect during construction of the bridge.
- Work on road rehabilitation, watermain replacement, and construction of the roundabout continue on Edward Street between Ward Avenue and William Street. The intersection of Edward Street and Redwood Avenue is closed to traffic. Traffic is currently detoured around the construction zone. Motorists are asked to follow posted detours and signage to access businesses in the area. Work will continue for the full 2021 construction season. For further information on how to walk, drive, and cycle through a roundabout, please visit the City’s website at thunderbay.ca/roundabout.
- Work on the Marina Park pedestrian overpass will necessitate the closure of Water Street in both directions beginning on July 19; the closure is expected to last approximately three weeks.
- Sidewalk replacement work is scheduled for a section of Ridgeway Street; expect disruptions to local access as the work proceeds.
- Sidewalk replacement is slated for a section of Arthur Street near McKellar Street South. The curb lane of Arthur Street will be closed to through traffic as work proceeds.
- Final paving and landscaping restoration work will be completed on Mount Forest Boulevard, from Hawkridge Drive to Highway 61.
- Road rehabilitation and storm sewer work is scheduled to begin on Wishart Crescent; the road will be closed with access to local traffic only.
- Residential pavement resurfacing work continues or is scheduled to begin on Cumming Street, Archibald Street, Walkover Street, Logan Crescent, Winnipeg Avenue, Angus Street and Munro Street.
- Lane widening work is expected to begin on William Street near its intersection with Balmoral Street; traffic lanes on William Street will be reduced to accommodate the construction work.
- New sidewalk construction will take place on Neebing Avenue from Francis Street West to Frederica Street West, and will include a new pedestrian crossover at Frederica. Watch for construction signs and reduced or closed lane capacity as the work proceeds
- Sidewalk replacement is scheduled for sections of Cumming Street, McKellar Street North (removal), Ogden Street, Rowand Street, Wiley Street and Munro Street.
- Retaining wall and sidewalk replacement will take place on High Street North near Dawson Street and on River Street near Elm Street; lane closures are possible as the work proceeds.
- Street light replacement is scheduled for Riverview Drive from James Street North to Leland Avenue North; watch for posted signage.
- Local improvement curb & gutter and road resurfacing work on Aspen Street is scheduled to begin; the road will be closed with local traffic only.
- Chip sealing is slated for Melbourne Road between Alice Avenue and Hazelwood Drive; traffic will be reduced to one lane during the construction work – local traffic only with no through traffic.