Thunder Bay – NEWS – There are three stages to our roads in Thunder Bay, first step is when people complain that the poor conditions of our roads is disgusting. The next step is once those roadways are being repaired. The third stage is people complaining about having to detour, or wait for roads to be fixed.

With that likely not in mind, the City is providing an update on the latest road repairs, and planned closures.

The city is spending $32 million in 2021 on road and sidewalk rehabilitation, residential paving, sanitary and storm sewers, water-main repair/replacement, bridge and culvert work, and streetlight renewal.

The 2021 road work season is under way. Road work can result in road closures, detours and delays for drivers. All local motorists, cyclists and pedestrian are reminded to be alert, watch for workers and drive with extra care in construction zones.

Road Work Ahead:

The following areas are scheduled for or are currently undergoing road and other major infrastructure work that is expected to affect traffic from July into August:

Sewer and watermain work

Sanitary sewer, storm sewer and watermain work is scheduled for Crawford Avenue south of the CPR tracks; a minimum amount of local access will be permitted within this area.

south of the CPR tracks; a minimum amount of local access will be permitted within this area. Watermain and road work is scheduled for Huron Street from Toledo Street to Shuniah Street; only local traffic access will be permitted.

from Toledo Street to Shuniah Street; only local traffic access will be permitted. Leland Street between Arthur Street and Walsh Street will be closed to through traffic until September for watermain work – local traffic only.

between Arthur Street and Walsh Street will be closed to through traffic until September for watermain work – local traffic only. River Street from Algoma Street North to Cumberland Street North will be restricted to local traffic only for road and watermain work; the project will be complete by early September.

from Algoma Street North to Cumberland Street North will be restricted to local traffic only for road and watermain work; the project will be complete by early September. Hill Street between Inchiquin Street and Oliver Road will be completely closed to traffic for sewer, watermain and road work until late October; minimum local access only.

between Inchiquin Street and Oliver Road will be completely closed to traffic for sewer, watermain and road work until late October; minimum local access only. Hewitson Street between Roland Street and Carrick Street will be subject to traffic disruptions for the installation of a new watermain; please obey traffic directions, signage and flaggers.

between Roland Street and Carrick Street will be subject to traffic disruptions for the installation of a new watermain; please obey traffic directions, signage and flaggers. Storm sewer construction is scheduled for Hardisty Street (various locations) from George Street to Pacific Avenue; watch for construction signs & possible local detours.

(various locations) from George Street to Pacific Avenue; watch for construction signs & possible local detours. Storm sewer & watermain construction is scheduled for Inglewood Crescent.

Road, street lighting, bridge and sidewalk improvements