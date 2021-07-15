Red Lake – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) in Red Lake along with officers from the Kenora Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and the Kenora CSCU conducted an investigation into drug trafficking.

As a result of their investigation, Noah HANEY, 23, of Red Lake, was arrested and charged with:

2 counts of Trafficking Cocaine contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

2 counts of Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Drake AIKEN, 22, of Red Lake was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm contrary to Section 92(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

A quantity of cocaine with a street value of approximately $5000, Canadian currency, evidence of trafficking and a firearm were seized as a result of the investigation. Both males were released by way of an Undertaking to answer to the charges in Red Lake court on August 19, 2021.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law.