Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Get set for a scorcher! There are heat warnings in effect across Western Ontario for Sunday.

There are also Air Quality Alerts for many areas across the region due to smoke from forest fires.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 12 to start your Sunday in the city. This morning the forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. It will becoming sunny this afternoon.

Local smoke will impact air quality. High for the day will be 27. The Humidex will make that feel more like 30. The UV index is 8 or very high.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening. It will become partly cloudy after midnight. Local smoke will continue to impact air quality. The low overnight will be 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Sioux Lookout remains under both a Heat Warning and an Air Quality Alert. The temperature this morning is 15. Sunny skies will start the day but will shift to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Local smoke will impact air quality. The daytime high will be 32 with the Humidex making that feel more like 36. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Air quality will continue to be impacted by local smoke. Low overnight of 19.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

Light rain is falling this morning in Sachigo Lake. There are both Heat Warnings and Air Quality Alerts in effect. The weather service is calling for sunny skies that will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Local smoke this afternoon will impact the air quality. High of 31 with the Humidex making that feel like 34. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clearing skies late this evening. Local smoke. Low overnight of 20.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

There is a Heat Warning in place for Kenora. We are calling for sunny skies although local smoke may make it feel hazy. Winds becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High for Sunday of 32. Humidex value will make that feel more like 36. The UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight we are expecting a few clouds. Local smoke will remain in the area. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 19.