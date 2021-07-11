Mapleward Road and Highway 102 Closed

Thunder Bay – NEWS – There are a couple of road closures to note this morning.

OPP say that Mapleward Road is currently closed.

#Closure #ThunderBay #HWY102 Mapleward Road, all lanes closed in both directions due to collision. Please use caution in the area. #ONHwys — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) July 11, 2021

As well, Highway 102 is closed due to a collision.

#Closure #Thunderbay #HWY102 Denbury Road (S), all lanes closed in both directions at the junction of #HWY11 / 17 and #HWY102 – #SistonensCorners due to a collision. Please use caution in the area. #ONHwys — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) July 11, 2021

We will update as more information comes in.