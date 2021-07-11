July 11, 2021 – Road Closures Due to Accidents

NNL Staff
Mapleward Road and Highway 102 Closed

Thunder Bay – NEWS – There are a couple of road closures to note this morning.

OPP say that Mapleward Road is currently closed.

As well, Highway 102 is closed due to a collision.

We will update as more information comes in.

