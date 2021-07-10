Northwest Fire Region – July 10, 2021 – Wildfire Update

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – At the time of this update there were 69 active fires in the region. 21 fires are not under control, three fires are being held, 26 are being observed and 19 fires are under control.

Northwest Region

There were three new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of July 10.

Thunder Bay 61 is under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near North Bedivere Lake, approximately 135 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay Red Lake 87 is not under control at 50 hectares and is located near Wyman Lake, approximately 76 kilometres northeast of Red Lake. Kenora 68 is not under control at 0.1 hectares and is located near Viaduct Lake, approximately 37 kilometres east of Kenora.



The wildland fire hazard is mainly high to extreme across the region. There is an area of moderate hazard in the far north of Sioux Lookout and Nipigon districts.

Smoke drift in Red Lake, Kenora, Sioux Lookout, and Nipigon will continue to be experienced by communities in close proximity to wildland fires in those Districts and across the far north. Smoke drift from fires burning in the western provinces of Canada may also be detectable today across much of the province.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fires of Note

Kenora 51

Fire continues to expand its perimeter and is not under control at 47,141 hectares.

Crews are maintaining sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire

Fire has been active over the past several days producing smoke at the local level

20 crews and 13 helicopters are assigned to this fire.

An Incident Management Team is established on the fire.

Red Lake 68

Not under control at 4700 hectares

Located southeast of Pringle Lake, approximately 55 kilometres northeast of Red Lake.

6 Crews are setting up sprinklers on structures in the vicinity of the fire

Red Lake 77

Not under control at 1200 hectares

Located near Optic Lake, approximately 50 kilometres west of Red Lake

Restricted Fire Zone in effect

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone see the attached map, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire or find the map here.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Fort Frances District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Fort Frances District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Fort Frances 47 fire, an Implementation Order is now in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Fort Frances District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel on Northwest Bay Road outside of Naicatchewenin First Nation, including West Spencer Road, Woody Road, Alex Road, and Kaiarskon South Road. Also including Charles Road south of the kilometre marker 24 and all branch roads associated with the previously identified road networks.

All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified roads, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-271-0216.