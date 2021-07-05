Seventy-Four Active Fires

Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – At the time of this update there are 74 active fires in the northwest region. A total of 23 fires were not under control, nine fires were being held, 18 fires were under control and 24 fires were being observed. Two fires were called out today.



The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme throughout most of the northwest region, with patchy areas of moderate and low hazard where rain showers have moderated fire hazard conditions.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fourteen new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of July 5. Red Lake 65 is located south of Stout Lake, approximately 26 kilometres west/southwest of Poplar Hill First Nation. The fire is not under control at 2.0 hectares. Red Lake 66 (0.1 hectares), Red Lake 67 (1.5 hectares) and Red Lake 74 (0.1 hectares) are a cluster of new fires near the eastern boundary of Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, ranging in approximate distance of 40 to 50 kilometres northwest of Red Lake. The fires are not under control. Red Lake 68 is located near Pringle Lake, approximately 51 kilometres north of Red Lake. The 36 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 69 (2.0 hectares), Red Lake 70 (4.0 hectares) and Red Lake 71 (3.0 hectares) are a cluster of new fires in the vicinity of Young lake in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park, ranging in approximate distance fro 46 to 6 kilometres west/northwest of Red Lake. The fires are not under control. Red Lake 72 is located west of Indian House Lake, approximately 55 kilometres west of Red Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 73 is located north of Donald Lake, approximately 74 kilometres west of Red Lake. The 300 hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 45 is located near Gitche Lake, approximately 108 kilometres west of Pickle Lake. The 4.0 hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 19 is located near the south shore of the Albany River, approximately 32 kilometres east/southeast of Eabametoong (Fort Hope) First Nation. The 15 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 75 is located approximately 15 kilometres south of Deer Lake First Nation, the 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 76 is located approximately 15 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control.

Smoke drift was noticeable in many communities across the region today. The smoke can be attributed to larger fires burning in Woodland Caribou Provincial Park in the Kenora and Red Lake districts.

Restricted Fire Zone in effect in portion of the Northwest Region

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has implemented a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care. You can learn more about Restricted Fire Zones here. For a more detailed boundary of the Restricted Fire Zone, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in the Fort Frances District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Fort Frances District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity from the Fort Frances 47 fire, an Implementation Order remains in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Fort Frances District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

This includes all travel on Northwest Bay Road outside of Naicatchewenin First Nation, including West Spencer Road, Woody Road, Alex Road, and Kaiarskon South Road. Also including Charles Road south of the kilometre marker 24 and all branch roads associated with the previously identified road networks.

All use or occupation of Crown lands, on or within 500 metres of the identified roads, is prohibited.

For information on how to obtain a travel permit please call 807-271-0216.