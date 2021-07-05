NIPIGON – On Monday July 5th 2021, members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the local area.

Over the past two weeks a red pick up truck has been seen at both the Nipigon and Red Rock marinas with a lone occupant watching people who are utilizing the water access. The male driver is described as Caucasian, 40-60 years old, with short grey hair. If you observe this vehicle please do not approach. Contact the Nipigon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and tricks.