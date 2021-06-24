Edmonton – POLITICS – The province of Alberta holds Senate Elections to let the people decide who should represent them in the Senate, Canada’s upper house of parliament.

Alberta remains the only province to do this.

Albertans will elect three Senate nominees – one for each of the two vacancies and one in case of early retirement.

“We are keeping our platform commitment to renew Alberta’s 30-year-old tradition of electing nominees to the Senate of Canada. Albertans have every right to choose who should represent them in the national Parliament. It’s about democracy, plain and simple.” Jason Kenney, Premier

While the previous government let Senate nominee elections expire, the current government brought back the Alberta Senate Election Act to allow for Senate nominee elections in the province. We are proud to give Albertans the chance to have their say for the good of the province we all call home.

“The Senate nominee election is a chance for Albertans to choose the individuals who will stand up for them in their federal Parliament. Elected senators would give Albertans a real way to make their voices heard in the Senate.” Kaycee Madu, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

In order to be included on the ballot, Senate nominee candidates are required to collect 500 signatures for their nomination papers and provide a $4,000 deposit to Elections Alberta by Sept. 20. Additionally, candidates must be Canadian citizens, at least 30 years old, own $4,000 in real property in Alberta and be a resident of the province.

Quick facts

The nominees’ terms begin when the person is elected and end when the writ for the next Senate nominee election is issued.

To date, five of Alberta’s elected Senate nominees have been appointed to the Senate: Stan Waters (1990), Bert Brown (2007), Betty Unger (2012), Doug Black and Scott Tannas (2013).

Municipal elections across Alberta will take place on Oct. 18.

The Order in Council and Writ of Election for the 2021 Alberta Senate Election was issued today, to hold an election to select 3 Senate nominees who may be summoned to the Senate of Canada, for the purpose of filling a vacancy or vacancies relating to Alberta. The Senate Election will take place on October 18, 2021, in conjunction with the 2021 Alberta Municipal Elections.