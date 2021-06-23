Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There are 27 active fires in the region. Three are not under control, ten are being observed, one fire is being held. 13 fires are under control

There were three new fires confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 23. Kenora 59 is not under control at 0.5 hectares and is located near Coleman Lake, approximately 90 kilometres northwest of Kenora. Fort Frances 47 is not under control at 80 hectares and is located near Lake Despair, approximately 3 kilometres northwest of the community of Northwest Bay. Dryden 44 has been declared out at 0.1 hectares and was located near Durance Road, approximately 37 kilometres west of Dryden.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high to extreme across most of the region. There are areas of low to moderate hazard in the Nipigon and Thunder Bay districts as well as the far north of Sioux Lookout district.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fire of Note

Sioux Lookout 17 – located near Otatakan Lake, approximately 85 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout. The 630-hectare fire is not under control. Fire behaviour has increased on this fire today.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.