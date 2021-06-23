Thunder Bay – Due to COVID-19 restrictions and out of respect for Indigenous communities across Canada who are grieving, the City of Thunder Bay will not be holding a large, in-person Canada Day event this year.

Thunder Bay joins with a growing number of communities in this decision.

Instead, event organizers will be offering a variety of self-guided Canada Day activities for residents to participate in virtually from July 1-4.

The self-guided programming includes activities such as science experiments, art projects, scavenger hunts, cookie decorating and much more. Take-home kits will include the supplies needed for the activity, and will be accompanied by a video that will be available starting on July 1. In order to get an activity kit, participants must register no later than June 26.

The City of Thunder Bay has partnered with the following organizations to present this year’s activities: Tourism Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Museum, Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame, le Club culturel francophone de Thunder Bay, and Fort William Historical Park.

“Canada Day presents us with an excellent opportunity to reflect on the past, present and future of this country, and realize that when we work together we can accomplish outstanding feats that change the world, just as the Indigenous Peoples, Canadiens and Europeans of Fort William did over 200 years ago,” said Patrick Morash, Acting General Manager, Fort William Historical Park. “Fort William Historical Park is delighted to collaborate with the City of Thunder Bay and other regional partners to bring Canada Day 2021 to a virtual platform.”

The City of Thunder Bay has been built on the traditional lands of the Ojibwa peoples of Fort William First Nation, original signatories to the Robinson Superior Treaty signed in 1850, and we recognize the significant contributions of the First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples to our heritage, social, cultural, spiritual and economic wealth.

When registering, participants will need to create an account, or login to an existing account. Once logged in, registration can be found under Special Events. Each kit will require a registration in order to receive one. All kits will be available for pick up on June 28 and 29, from 10 am to 4 pm at one of three locations, including the Baggage Building Arts Centre at Marina Park, Kinsmen Youth Centre and Dease Park.

For a schedule of programming and more information, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/canadaday

To register for activity kits, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/register

This year’s Canada Day activities are presented by Ontario Power Generation, and funded by the Government of Canada.