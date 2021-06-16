Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There are 25 active fires across the region. Three of the fires are out of control. Five fires are being held, and six are under control. Eleven fires are being observed.

One new fire was discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 16.

Nipigon 11 is located near Shaggy Lake, approximately 75 kilometres west of Nakina. The 3.5 hectare fire is not under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high across the region with isolated pockets of extreme hazard in Fort Frances, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout sectors.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

Fire of Note

Nipigon 7 (2,410 hectares, not under control)

A total of 18 four-person crews and four helicopters are presently at work on this fire, located approximately 45 kilometres east/northeast of Nipigon.

Fire behaviour has been low and crews are making good progress.

Restrictions due to forest fire activity in Nipigon District

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Nipigon District, is advising the public that due to forest fire activity in the Nipigon area from the Nipigon fires 7 and 8, an Implementation Order is in effect that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands. All travel, use and access to the following areas are prohibited unless authorized by a travel permit issued by the Nipigon District Ministry Of Natural Resources and Forestry. All roads north of the Camp 81 Road/Devious Lake junction and west of the Camp 81 Road/John Ahl Road/Hainsworth Road junction; including Weatherall Lake Road, Cosgrave Lake Road, Seahorse Lake Road and Foam Lake Road.

All use or occupation of Crown land on or within 500 metres of the described closed roads above is prohibited. For information on how to obtain a travel permit please contact the Nipigon District office (807) 853-1322. View the map.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.