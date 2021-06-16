Thunder Bay – Indigenous – Glen Hare was elected Ontario Regional Chief after several rounds of voting in the Chiefs Of Ontario virtual gathering today.

Hare is the former Grand Council Chief for Anishinbek Nations.

The new Ontario Regional Chief began his political career as Chief of M’Chigeeng First Nation for six consecutive terms, three consecutive terms as a Councillor, and two terms as the Lake Huron Regional Grand Chief.

Hare has also served as co-chair of the Anishinabek/Ontario Resource Management Council, an innovative partnership, policy and discussion forum between the Anishinabek Nation and the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources.

Hare is an outspoken advocate for First Nations child well-being and customary care laws. He has been critical of the government imposition of non-Indigenous child protection legislation and favours the establishment of our own child well-being law, interventions and First Nation foster homes. Being a fluent Anishinaabemowin speaker, Grand Council Chief Hare is passionate about the revitalization of the language.

Newly elected Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare has worked for the First Nations Independent Fuel Handlers Cooperative, and was a central figure in its development. The Fuel Handlers Cooperative provides petroleum products and heating oil to First Nations throughout Anishinabek Nation territory.

Grand Council Chief Glen Hare and his wife Sally have been married for over 45 years and have four sons and eight grandsons.