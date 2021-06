Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners for our 27th Annual Business Excellence Awards which were proudly presented by Bell on Wednesday June 16, 2021 @ Boomers Drive-in.

CLEAN, GREEN & BEAUTIFUL

Sponsored by: City of Thunder Bay

Winner: Lakehead District School Board

LOOKING GOOD AWARD

Sponsored by: Tbaytel

Winner: The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre

NOT FOR PROFIT EXCELLENCE AWARD

Sponsored by: Impala Canada

Winner: Dew Drop Inn

QUALITY OF LIFE AWARD

Sponsored by: Enbridge

Winner: ITEC 2000 Equipment Inc.

CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD

Sponsored by: Fort William Historical Park

Winner: Authentique Gift Shop

NEW BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARD

Sponsored by: Nuclear Waste Management Organization

Winner: Beefcakes Burger Factory

BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARD – SMALL

Sponsored by: Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission

Winner: Bay Village Coffee

BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARD – MEDIUM

Sponsored by: Weiler, Maloney, Nelson

Winner: Sleeping Giant Brewing Company

BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARD – LARGE

Sponsored by: BDO Canada LLP

Winner: Impala Canada

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR

Sponsored by: Ontario Power Generation

Winner: Nathan Lawrence, DLC Mortgage Excellence & Royal LePage Lannon Realty

GAMECHANGER

Sponsored by: Synergy North

Winner: BioNorth Solutions

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by: Ontario Lottery Gaming Corporation

Winner: Andrea Mulligan, Sleeping Giant Brewing Company