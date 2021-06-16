Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – The Anishnawbe Business Professional Association is pleased to host an upcoming webinar featuring award-winning business leaders and trailblazers who are setting new standards for Indigenous-led economic development in Northern Ontario and beyond.

Speakers include:

• Shannin Metatawabin, Chief Executive Officer of the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association

• Tina Sheridan, President and Founder of CreeQuest Corporation

• Jason Batise, Executive Director of Wabun Tribal Council

• Wayne Ross, President of Coral Rapids Power

Panel guests will share their insights related to overcoming the challenge of access to affordable capital, why Indigenous ownership matters, prioritizing sustainability, and land stewardship, best practices in capacity and consensus building, and partnership models that ensure greater participation by and benefits to land rights holders. The ABPA welcomes Indigenous and non-Indigenous industry partners and investors interested in hearing First Nation business and community leaders discuss anticipated economic growth in northern Ontario and growing opportunities in Indigenous entrepreneurship, equity ownership, and laying the groundwork for ongoing prosperity. Complete speaker details can be viewed at https://abpa.live/speakerbios.

Registration is complimentary for members of the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association, and for members of First Nation communities. A registration fee of $25.00 will apply to all other registrations.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: Pathways to Indigenous Prosperity | Blueprints for Economic Empowerment

WHEN: June 22nd, 2021 from 1:30-3:00PM (EDT)

FEE: Complimentary for Members of the ABPA and First Nation Community Members. $25.00+HST for all other registrations.

REGISTRATION: https://abpa.live/p2ip2