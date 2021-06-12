Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Welcome to the weekend!

As we move into the gradual opening across the province take time to be kind and respectful to each other.

Thunder Bay Outlook

The high for Saturday will be 26 with the Humidex at 29. Skies Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight skies will be clear. Low overnight will be 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

Cloudy skies are in store for Sioux Lookout for Saturday. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Winds will be southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for the day will be 23 with the Humidex at 25. The UV index will be 3 or moderate.

Tonight partly cloudy. Skies will be clearing late this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight will be 14.

Sandy Lake Outlook

It is 16 in Sandy Lake this morning under cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. Winds will become southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High for day will be 19. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Winds will be southwest 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Winds will be west at 20 before morning. Low overnight will be 14.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Outlook

Cloudy skies will be clearing by this afternoon. Winds will be west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for Saturday will be 24.

Tonight skies will remain clear. However they will become partly cloudy after midnight. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low overnight will be 14.