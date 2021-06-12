TORONTO – With Toronto entering Step One of the Province of Ontario’s Roadmap, the City is reminding all residents to familiarize themselves with and ensure they are following the provincial regulations. Indoor gatherings continue to be prohibited. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted and social distancing should always be maintained.

With Step One comes the return to outdoor dining with up to four people per table, or more if from the same household. These regulations come just in time for patrons to enjoy the EuroCup and other sporting events. Restaurants and bars are reminded that amplified sound, including music and televisions, should not exceed a decibel level at which normal conversation is possible. Power cords are not permitted in the City right-of-way and premises are responsible for managing patrons that congregate outside of their business, which includes the need to ensure adequate physical distancing.

The City’s 1,500 parks and beaches remain open so that the public can get fresh air and exercise. If you arrive at your local park or amenity and it is crowded, consider returning at another time.

All 10 of Toronto’s swimming beaches will have lifeguards on-duty from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Residents are reminded to only swim in designated areas with lifeguard supervision. Swimming in undesignated areas can be dangerous due to unseen hazards and boaters may not be able to see swimmers in time to avoid collision. Parents and caregivers should stay within arm’s reach of children at all times. More information on Toronto’s swimming beaches can be found at www.toronto.ca/beaches.

This weekend, splash pads are open, as well as 10 outdoor City pools. Pools open early on Saturday and can be booked in advance for 45-minute intervals. For hours of operation and to book, visit www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/recreation/swimming-splash-pads/.

The City’s ferry service to Toronto Island Park is operating on its summer schedule. Ferries are running at half capacity as required by Transport Canada to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Passengers continue to be required to wear a mask while on board and in line and to maintain physically distancing from anyone not in their household. Passengers are asked to self-screen for symptoms of COVID-19, and not to board the ferry if experiencing symptoms. Tickets should be booked ahead of time at www.toronto.ca/ferry.

When visiting one of the City’s parks, beaches or the island, residents are urged to enjoy the open spaces responsibly so that they remain clean, safe and accessible to everyone. Bonfires, fireworks, amplified sound (like DJ equipment) and large gatherings are not permitted.

Littering is also not permitted and can pose health and safety concerns for the public, animals and the environment. There are more than 10,000 waste bins in parks across Toronto. Residents should use these bins to dispose of their waste or take it home with them if the bins are full. Bins in heavily-used parks are emptied every morning and overflowing bins or litter hot spots should be reported to 311.

Parking lots at Marie Curtis, Humber Bay East, Humber Bay West, Bluffer’s Park and Beach, and Cherry Beach will be closed nightly at 7 p.m. and will reopen in the morning. Parking enforcement will once again be tagging and towing illegally parked vehicles.

The City is aware of illegal gatherings, amplified music, public urination and unwanted litter at several popular parks and takes these issues seriously. Bylaw enforcement officers and Toronto Police will continue to monitor hot spot parks and respond to complaints, focusing on issues that pose the greatest risk to health and safety, including large gatherings and parties. While individuals enjoying a glass of wine with friends are not a priority for enforcement, consuming or bringing in large amounts of alcohol is not permitted.

Bylaw Officers will have a presence at heavily used parks that continue to experience issues, including Trinity Bellwoods Park, Woodbine beach and other problem areas. Officers will be working to enforce provincial regulations and City bylaws. Set fines for COVID-19 related offenses are $750 to $1,000. Toronto Police will also be called in to disperse crowds and lay charges, when warranted.

Police also manage response to protests and demonstrations. While the public has a right to assemble in public spaces and express their views, the City expects anyone attending these events to adhere to public health guidelines of maintaining physical distance from others and wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible. Officers will monitor these situations and work to protect public safety as required.

There are 114 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto today. Since the start of the pandemic there have been a total of 168,598 cases of COVID-19. There are 660 people hospitalized. To date, there have been 3,444 COVID-19 deaths in Toronto. In total, 163,103 people have recovered.