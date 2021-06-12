Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have cordoned off Kam River Park.

Police are conducting conducting a sudden death investigation.

Officers were dispatched to the Kaministiquia River Heritage Park just after 10 today, Saturday, June 12, following reports of what appeared to be a body in the water.

Police have established a scene, and other emergency service personnel remain in the area. The public is asked to avoid this area as police continue to process the scene.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the investigation. The deceased, believed to be an adult male, has not been identified.

No other details are available at this time. Media will be provided with further updates as the investigation progresses.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.