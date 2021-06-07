Thunder Bay – NEWS – In the Superior Court of Justice this morning, Brayden Bushby received his sentence in the death of Barbara Kentner.

Justice Helen Piece delivered her decision in this trial where Bushby was found guilty of Aggravated Assault which he had plead guilty to and by Justice Pierce of Manslaughter.

Justice Pierce says, “It is a serious matter to impose sentence, and that it is a life altering event, not only for the person sentenced, but for the family. We all have an interest in this sentence”.

The Justice says that the impact on the community in this case was huge. There were three community impact statements submitted to the court on this case.

Justice Pierce said, “What you did was not brave, not manly, and not impressive.”

“You threw that trailer hitch without consideration of the victims”.

“As you now know, Barbara Kentner’s family was shattered by losing a special person”.

The crown does not claim you targeted Indigenous women, but I have concluded you knew you were targeting women.”

You have joined in the disgusting activity of throwing things at Indigenous people feel, concluded Justice Pierce.

“Residents of this city are angry at what you have done. Residents are offended that citizens can’t walk the streets safely in our community. “The ripples of this action has signalled to Indigenous people across Canada”

“There are no disposable people in this society, people should be able to walk freely in this city.”

“Violence done for pleasure”, is how Justice Pierce saw this attack.

Bushby was sentenced to 8 years in penitentiary with credit for one month served. The full sentence will be seven years and 11 months.

The Aggravated Assault charge was withdrawn following the Manslaughter conviction.

Manslaughter

236 Every person who commits manslaughter is guilty of an indictable offence and liable