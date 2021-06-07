Thunder Bay – NEWS – Braydon Bushby is appealing his conviction for Manslaughter.

He appealed this afternoon to have his sentence delayed during the time until the appeal is heard. Effectively if that appeal had been granted, Bushby would have been released from custody pending the appeal.

That motion was denied. The Justice hearing the appeal said that if the appeal for Manslaughter would result in it being overturned, Bushby would still be guilty of Aggravated Assault.

He would face significant jail time, likely six years the Justice was told, and that along with the concerns over public safety and public confidence in the courts were factoring in the decision by Justice Pardu to deny the appeal.