Thunder Bay – BREAKING NEWS – Brayden Bushby will be in the court of appeal this afternoon at 2:30 PM seeking bail following his 8 year sentence handed down this morning in the manslaughter conviction in the death of Barbara Kentner.
Bushby is appealing the conviction for Manslaughter.
Justice Pierce handed down an eight year sentence to Bushby this morning after a 90 minute reading of the sentence and reasons for her decision.
Bushby received an eight year sentence with one month’s credit for time already served.
