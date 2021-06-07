KENORA – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged two people with Impaired Driving offences over the weekend.

At approximately 9:30 pm on June 6, 2021, Police conducted a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check on Ninth Street North in Kenora. Police spoke with the driver of a vehicle and determined the driver had been consuming alcohol. The accused was arrested at the scene and transported for further tests. As a result of this investigation, 29 year old Ben BOISVERT of Rat Portage First Nation Territory has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

Operation While Impaired-Alcohol and Drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Then at 12:17 am on June 4, 2021, Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 71. Upon speaking to the driver, Police determined the driver had consumed alcohol. As a result of this investigation, 32 year old, Nakit SHARMA of Kananaskis Alberta has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Drivers 21 years of age or younger have a Zero blood alcohol rule while driving. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations or for non-emergent call 1-888-310-1122.