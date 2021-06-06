Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – The woodlands are drying out. Couple that with thunderstorm warnings, and the fire hazard will be increasing.

Northwest Region

Eight new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 6. Kenora 39 is located on an island on Lake of the Woods, approximately 8.5 kilometres east of Sioux Narrows. The 0.1 hectare fire is under control. Dryden 35 is located near Wauchope Lake, approximately 36 kilometres northwest of Dryden. The 0.5 hectare fire is not under control. Kenora 40 is located on an island on Little Sand Lake, approximately 6 kilometres north of Minaki. The 0.1 hectare fire has been called out. Thunder Bay 30 is located near Hwy. 17, approximately 8.5 kilometres northwest of Raith. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 21 is located west of Niven Lake, approximately 28 kilometres west of Atikokan. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 22 is located near Hwy. 11 and Kemuel Lake, approximately 3.5 kilometres south of Atikokan. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 23 is located near Turtle Lake, approximately 35 kilometres northwest of Atikokan. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 24 is located west of Scotch Lake, approximately 57 kilometres northeast of Atikokan. The 1.5 hectare fire is not under control.

Seven additional fires were discovered in the evening hours of June 5, following the last update. These fires are included among a total of 44 new fire starts on June 5. Dryden 32 is located near Empire Lake, approximately 111 kilometres northeast of Ignace. The 2.0 hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 33 is located near Ross Lake, approximately 40 kilometres northwest of Dryden. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 14 was located approximately four kilometres west of Hudson. The 0.1 hectare fire has been called out. Dryden 34 is located near Bending Lake, approximately 70 kilometres southeast of Dryden. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Fort Frances 19 is located near Tilly Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, approximately 43 kilometres east of Atikokan. The 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Red Lake 30 is located east of Trout Lake, approximately 63 kilometres east of Red Lake. The 0.2 hectare fire is under control. Fort Frances 20 is located north of Sandford Lake, approximately 47 kilometres north of Atikokan. The 0.8 hectare fire is not under control Thunder Bay 29 is located south of Wigwasan Lake, approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Armstrong. The 0.1 hectare fire has been called out.

At the time of this update there were 51 active fires in the region. Twenty-four fires are not under control, 10 fires are being held, 13 fires are under control and four fires are being observed. Eight fires were called out today.

The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme along the U.S. border in the Fort Frances and Thunder Bay sectors. The remainder of the region features moderate to low hazard conditions.

To see the fire hazard near you, consult the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire

No Drone Zone: Be safe, stay clear of forest fires!

Flying drones around forest fires is both dangerous and illegal.

When you fly a drone near a forest fire, you can put the lives of pilots, firefighters and other emergency personnel at risk. Be safe, stay clear of forest fires.